Aston Villa have now held a meeting with a European club over a summer exit for a player they bought for £6.7 million back in the summer, according to a recent report.

Aston Villa gearing up summer transfer plans

Despite still having a lot to play for in the league as well as the FA Cup and Champions League, the Midlands side are beginning to put plans in place for what could be another busy summer at Villa Park.

There will be a few areas of the team that Unai Emery would like to strengthen, and signing a new striker will be a priority given Jhon Duran has left and hasn’t been replaced. Villa have already been linked with a move to sign Samu Aghehowa from FC Porto, as he could be available for £42 million and may be seen as the perfect replacement for Duran.

However, he is not the only option, as Villa have now been offered the chance to sign Ademola Lookman, who looks set to leave Atalanta at the end of the season and has his eyes on a move back to England, albeit he is more comfortable on the wing.