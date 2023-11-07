Aston Villa are contemplating a swoop for a new central player in January, but a fresh report has revealed that there are three other clubs who are also hoping to bring him to the Premier League.

Aston Villa's Premier League form

Unai Emery’s side have made an impressive start to the new top-flight campaign having won seven, drawn one and lost just three of their opening 11 games, meaning that they currently find themselves fifth in the table.

Victories Draws Defeats Everton (4-0) Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1) Newcastle United (5-1) Burnley (3-1) Liverpool (3-0) Crystal Palace (3-1) Nottingham Forest (2-0) Chelsea (1-0) Brighton and Hove Albion (6-1) West Ham United (4-1) Luton Town (3-1)

The Midlands outfit will be disappointed to have suffered their most recent defeat to Nottingham Forest at The City Ground last weekend, but the winter transfer window will give the hierarchy an opportunity to strengthen their squad even further to avoid such slip-ups again in the future, with one target in particular having already been identified.

Leicester City’s defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has made 252 appearances since putting pen to paper from Genk back in 2017 (Transfermarkt - Ndidi statistics), but there’s a strong possibility that he could be heading for the exit door early next year.

The Nigeria international’s deal is set to expire upon the conclusion of the current campaign (Leicester contracts), meaning that Enzo Maresca’s side are likely to cash in so that they don’t lose the 26-year-old for free, and should that be the case, he has a potential suitor waiting for him at Villa Park.

Aston Villa eyeing move for Wilfred Ndidi

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are interested in Wilfred Ndidi, but they are far from alone in their pursuit.

“TEAMtalk sources suggest that Leicester have been working hard to tie both Ndidi and Iheanacho down to new contracts but as yet, there has been no breakthrough. TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have enquired about the midfielder, while Lyon and Monaco are also keen.

"However, there is also interest from within the Premier League with Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brentford amongst those who are considering a January approach for Ndidi.”

Whilst Ndidi’s natural role is to protect his defensive backline, Leicester’s talisman has been stronger in the offensive aspect of his game this season having clocked up seven involvements (four assists and three goals) in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Sponsored by Nike, Maresca’s £75k-per-week earner (Leicester salaries), also ranks in the 99th percentile for attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area by a midfielder (FBRef - Ndidi statistics), displaying his desire to get involved with the action in the final third, which has seen him dubbed a “beast” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Ndidi has actually recorded three victories when playing against Villa, so if he’s capable of performing at a high standard with the visitors, imagine what he’d be capable of under the guidance of Emery at Villa Park.