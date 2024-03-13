Aston Villa are set to complete another young addition to their ranks in the coming weeks, with the starlet now having said goodbye to his club, according to reports.

Aston Villa impressing under Emery

Despite a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Tottenham on Sunday, it has been a memorable first full season for Unai Emery and his side and could yet get better.

Sat in 4th in the Premier League, they could drop to fifth should Spurs win their game in hand, but still retain a comfortable gap over Manchester United and could be playing Champions League football next season barring a catastrophic collapse in the final part of the campaign.

They are also in a good position to continue their European adventure, having drawn 0-0 with Ajax in the Netherlands and set to welcome them to Villa Park again on Thursday in a bid to make it into the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Even should they fail to do so, it will have been an exceptional season for a side who, prior to Emery's arrival, were sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League. But the club are hoping that this season is just the beginning, and are looking long term with their new additions.

Young star set to make Aston Villa switch

Now, it has emerged that teenage sensation Keilan Quinn is set to make the trip across the midlands, leaving West Brom to head to Villa Park.

As per insider The Secret Scout, the deal is set to be completed in the weeks to come, with previous reports claiming that it is a deal which is due to set Villa back a fee in excess of £1m. In fact, the deal is so advanced that the West Brom youth star has already said his goodbyes at the Championship side.

The plan for the teenager is for Quinn to "enter the scholarship phase" in the 2024/25 season before possibly making the transition to the first team in the subsequent campaigns.

Despite being just 16 years old, the "highly-rated" youngster, as per Jacob Tanswell, was born in 2007 and has already become a mainstay of West Brom's U18 side, starting all 10 of the games that he has been in the squad for. In that time, he has grabbed one goal and one assist despite naturally being a defensive midfielder. Though he is yet to be integrated into the senior side, it could have only been a matter of time until he made the leap into Carlos Corberan's side.

Quinn will continue an impressive young recruitment drive for the Villians, who also signed left-back Lino Sousa from Arsenal in the dying embers of the January transfer window and have made a point of ensuring that while the present is bright for Emery's side, the future could well be even brighter.