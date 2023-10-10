Aston Villa completed the summer signing of Youri Tielemans, but having failed to make any kind of impact so far, a journalist has delivered an update on his position and future.

How much did Youri Tielemans cost?

When Tielemans put pen to paper at Aston Villa back in July, NSWE and Monchi landed him on a free transfer from Leicester City, but he is yet to nail down a regular starting place under Unai Emery after being handed a huge £150k-per-week contract (Aston Villa salaries).

In the Premier League, Belgium’s central midfielder has made zero starts this season and has been introduced as a substitute on eight occasions (WhoScored - Tielemans statistics), highlighting how low down in the manager’s pecking order he is in the Midlands.

Emery has John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and Tim Iroegbunam in the 26-year-old’s position so competition for places is definitely high, and he’s clearly not yet done enough to force his way into the Spaniard’s starting line-up over his fellow teammates.

Tielemans was reportedly brought into the building as a squad player who would be set to fight for his spot, but after admitting that he’s been unhappy with his lack of game time to date (MailOnline), there appears to be plenty of uncertainty surrounding his situation.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones, who is a journalist and insider, delivered a transfer update on Youri Tielemans who is feeling annoyed at Aston Villa. He said:

“Villa are having a good season so far, and it's impacting him personally. It's frustrating for him, with the Euros coming up at the end of this season. If you were looking from an outside point of view, and you look at what's happened to Tielemans’ career over the past couple of seasons, you might say it's going backwards because of his game time and the influence he's having over games.

"But this has to be a personal motivator for him. The only thing he can do is to make his mark and show Emery that he's deserving of starts eventually, when he does get opportunities, which, for him, are hopefully longer than two or three minutes a game.”

Currently pocketing £150k-per-week , Tielemans really hasn’t earned his keep with his performances when handed the opportunity to showcase his talent, but he is definitely still a midfielder with bags of potential to offer should his form pick up.

The Claes Agency client, who is sponsored by Nike (Transfermarkt - Tielemans profile), racked up 54 final third involvements (28 goals and 26 assists) in 195 appearances at Leicester, which highlights the threat that he can bring to the opposition’s box.

Tielemans has been dubbed a “baller” by CBS reporter Aaron West and Emery will of course know how skilful he is, but at the same time, the experienced Belgium star has to acknowledge that he needs to do more in order to break his way into a first XI currently firing on all cylinders.