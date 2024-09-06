A high-earning member of the Aston Villa squad has publicly teased a potential move to one named club, with the player holding a sit-down interview whilst away on international duty for his country.

Villa prepare for Everton after solid start to Premier League season

It's been a solid start to the season for Unai Emery and Villa, who are also looking forward to their first participation in the European Cup/Champions League since 1983.

Villa beat West Ham 2-1 on the opening Premier League weekend, courtesy of goals from summer signing Amadou Onana and a late winner from striker Jhon Duran, with Emery's side also defeating newly-promoted Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power.

Their only loss of the season so far was against title hopefuls Arsenal at Villa Park, and even that was a smash and grab, with Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey bagging late strikes past the hour mark to nick a late victory.

Aston Villa's next five Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa vs Everton September 14 Aston Villa vs Wolves September 21 Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa September 29 Aston Villa vs Man United October 6 Fulham vs Aston Villa October 19

Emery and co are now preparing to host Everton right after the international break finishes, and three days later, they'll kick off their opening Champions League game of the season against Young Boys in Switzerland.

“I’m very happy," said Emery after Villa's 2-1 win away to Leicester.

"We were speaking before the match in the dressing room about how we are always feeling our supporters helping when we are playing away. We are feeling their support and it’s very important for us. We are playing thinking of them and trying to feel comfortable. Playing away, their supporters are pushing a lot, but we can feel our supporters here with us.

“It’s important for us to play with confidence and the commitment we have to make everybody happy.”

Villa are also fresh off the back of what was a very eventful transfer window for them. While Emery lost key players from last season, like Douglas Luiz, Villa quickly moved to seal a statement £50 million deal for Onana, and they also managed to keep hold of Belgium international Youri Tielemans.

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans teases move to Anderlecht

The 27-year-old was linked with an exit from the Midlands this summer, with some reports even claiming Tielemans was keen to leave Villa during the window, but he instead opted to remain under Emery.

An update on the midfielder's future has now emerged right from the horse's mouth, as Tielemans publicly teases a potential return to Anderlecht in a sit-down interview, even if there are other priorities first.

“Leander [Dendoncker] made that decision, he wants to play," said Tielemans to HLN. "He knows the structure at Anderlecht and has many playing opportunities, that is ideal. And he has stability for his family. For me, the door to Anderlecht is always open, but I also have to look at my career. First, other things.”

The £150,000-per-week ace has started all three of Villa's league games so far, bagging an assist and playing 270 minutes in total.