Aston Villa could be rocked by a surprise twist regarding one of their summer signings following a shock update regarding his situation at Villa Park.

In conversation with TEAMtalk, pundit Robbie Savage has lavished praise on Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins following his excellent start to the 2023/24 campaign.

The former Wales international stated: "Ollie Watkins for Aston Villa – seven goals in all competitions – and Unai Emery’s side are flying and doing exceptionally well. Emery has got them playing some fantastic football, scoring lots of goals and Watkins is right at the heart of that. He’s got a deserved call-up to the England squad off the back of that; it’s really well deserved."

Enjoying a productive week or so at Villa Park, Watkins has signed a new long-term contract at Aston Villa and also received a call-up to the England squad for their upcoming double-header against Australia and Italy.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Unai Emery has taken Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz to a new dimension at Villa Park, as he said: "Luiz is probably one of the best players in that Aston Villa team generally, but under Emery, he just seems to have gone to another level again. It’s a player that Champions League clubs have had an eye on, and you can understand why when you see the levels he's now managing to reach under Emery."

He then added: "It'll be interesting if he continues to play the way he's been playing across the course of an entire season how Villa manage to hold on to a player like this because he's so impressive and composed. It's not like it's a one-off season. He’s a player that's had this in his locker for years, and Aston Villa are making the most of how good he is. They're thriving as a result of his success"

Looking ahead, Aston Villa return to action against West Ham United on October 22nd, where they will hope to break into the top four of the Premier League table if results go their way.

Aston Villa transfer news - Youri Tielemans

According to an Aston Villa transfer update from Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey, Belgium international Youri Tielemans is believed to be keen to leave the club in January following a major fall-out with boss Emery over a lack of first-team minutes since joining the club.

The reporter claims he's heard relations are tense between both parties and Tielemans has now told people close to him that he would like to leave in search of a new challenge at the earliest possible juncture.

Tielemans, who has previously been labelled "top class" by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Aston Villa so far; however, most of these have come from the substitutes' bench (Tielemans statistics).

Nevertheless, he looks to have a challenge on his hands before being able to unseat the likes of Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and the in-form Luiz for a first-team berth in the engine room at Villa Park.