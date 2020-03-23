Aston Villa fans react to Anwar El Ghazi’s comment

Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi has offered an indication of what life is like for a Premier League footballer during the current suspension.

He was speaking to Dutch outlet Sport Tekort, with one clip being translated by villareport, which includes him admitting he has “no life without football”.

This revelation has got plenty of Villa fans talking about him and the lack of football that is currently on offer.

El Ghazi: “Usually you get up and go to training, and you are already busy preparing for the next fight. Now I get up and jog a little, do some exercises in the garden, but I don’t feel like I’m getting anything out of the day. It indicates that football is really my life.” #avfc — villareport (@villareport) March 22, 2020

A lot of the fans replying to the tweet are agreeing with him, saying the lack of football is leaving a massive void in their lives at the moment.

This goes to show just how intrinsic football is to those who are passionate about the sport, with Villa being something that plenty of their supporters are missing.

There was also mention of the mental impact that the current pandemic is having, and it is important that this side of things is battled, as well as the health concerns.

I hear you El Ghazi… Surely training won’t resume though? — Holly 🦁 (@HollyJen86) March 22, 2020

We all need to adapt whatever you do in normal life, the psychological affect this can have should not be https://t.co/SzctHqmgKV each other that’s the best way even if it is remote — helen seymour (@seymour_helen) March 22, 2020

I can echo that Anwar, I too don’t have a life without football #avfc https://t.co/QGelRqiw98 — Liberty Williams (@LibbyW1116) March 22, 2020

Speaking for the many here Anwar not the few! https://t.co/l6nVD2w2eG — RVG New Era (@AVFC_Casual) March 22, 2020

However, there are some fans who weren’t quite so impressed by the latter comment, in which he referenced “preparing for the next fight”.

The 24-year-old has started 26 games and comes off the bench four times across all competitions this term, scoring six goals and assisting another four, having scored in the play-off final last season.

In addition to that, he averages 1.1 key passes and 1 dribble per game, though this has not been enough to impress some supporters, who feel he should be doing more to get Villa out of the relegation zone.

Busy preparing for the next fight!? When did this happen? Must have missed that part!! — im4evavilla29🦁 (@im4evavilla29) March 22, 2020

Next fight 😅 one of the worst players this season — K4 Villan (@jguest86) March 22, 2020

