Aston Villa were a surprise for many when they were promoted to the Premier League via the Playoffs last season – beating Derby County 2-1 in the final.

Dean Smith had a task on his hands in ensuring that the Villans would stay up this season, with Jack Grealish gunning to play Premier League football again given that the club had never been relegated prior to the 2015/16 season which saw them finish bottom of the league.

Fast forward three years and the club have found themselves back in the top flight – and fought hard to earn their spot in the Premier League for another season.

This campaign has seen plenty of ups and downs for Smith and his side, so let’s take a look at all those things that made their season in the Aston Villa 2019/20 review…