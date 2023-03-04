Injury expert Ben Dinnery has given an update on the long-awaited return of Aston Villa centre-back Diego Carlos.

What's the latest on Diego Carlos?

The Brazilian arrived at Villa Park in the summer as a big-name signing from Sevilla, but ruptured his Achilles during his second game for the club.

He has been absent ever since, and looked unlikely to feature again this season, but the latest update from Dinnery could give Villa fans hope of a comeback in the coming months.

Speaking on the Premier FPL Injuries channel, Dinnery revealed the defender was taking part in light training sessions, ahead of a possible full return to training after the next international break.

(10:40) "With regards to Diego Carlos, of course, he's working his way back from a ruptured Achilles. He's in and around that squad in terms of training," he stated.

"He's taking part in some sessions, easing out of others. That's just good management. He always maintained that any game time before the end of the season is going to be a bonus. I think realistically, we could be looking after the international break, but he's making very good steps."

How could he fit into the Villa side?

Carlos arrived when Steven Gerrard was in charge at Villa, and it remains to be seen where the 29-year-old fits into Unai Emery's plans.

However, Emery may know the player well, having faced each other a number of times during the Spaniard's recent spell in charge of Villarreal in La Liga, and he could slot straight into the team when fully fit.

Carlos is a physically strong centre-back, who formed an excellent partnership with France international Jules Kounde at Sevilla, and he could replace Tyrone Mings in the Villa lineup to partner Ezri Konsa.

A Europa League winner, Carlos' experience at the back could help solidify the Villa backline, which has conceded 38 goals in 24 league games this season.