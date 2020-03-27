Aston Villa fans react as Martin Laursen criticises Tyrone Mings

Loads of Aston Villa fans have been reacting on Twitter after former hero Martin Laursen had some constructive criticism for current Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings.

Speaking on the latest episode of the 1874 podcast from The Athletic, he said (30:40): “Sometimes I think he does too many mistakes. It looks like he’s not focused all the time. For me it’s always been very important that the centre-half is very focused and concentrated.

“I was so impressed with him when I came to Aston Villa and watched him. I didn’t know him before I came, I’d never seen him play. I was just seeing this big guy with this left foot, strong, quick, good with the ball. I think he has everything to be a great centre-half.

“But then I’ve seen some games this season, he’s been injured a bit as well, but I think he can do better. He should be aware that he has all this potential, but he should be able to do better. I think he can if he is more focused on his game. He should do better because he’s got everything to do better.”

The giant central defender has been one of the Midlands outfit’s best players during the 2019/20 campaign, which probably says a lot about where they are given he hasn’t been perfect, as per Laursen’s observations.

Indeed, Dean Smith’s men have conceded more goals (56) than any other Premier League club this term, as they currently lie 19th in the top-flight standings with the season currently paused because of what is going on in the world.

Mings has probably been guilty of trying to do much at times to cover for his teammates, which has ultimately cost the England international when it comes to mistakes in his own position.

There are certainly those who agree with what Laursen has said about his fellow centre-back, with one saying they “agree 100%”.

Thats bang on — ⭐🦁VillaCub🦁⭐ (@VCub06) March 26, 2020

Martin Laursen needs to be listened to — Paul (@PBSmith1972) March 26, 2020

Now, that is constructive feedback; invaluable if it is listened to makes his game better — Gav1827 (@GV18271) March 26, 2020

Agree 100% — Conradreturns5 (@conradreturns5) March 27, 2020

However, there was also those supporters who showed some empathy for Mings and the situation he has found himself in this season.

Given he hasn’t been surrounded by the strongest and best defenders, the following fans certainly have a point when they say they “feel sorry for him”.

Indeed, he has received praise from the likes of Gareth Southgate and Alex Bruce this season, showing he has been impressive, too.

Feel sorry for him tbh he hasn’t got a solid partner next to him who he can rely on..just proves how good Tuanzebe was for us last season tbh. — Garin (@GarinWilliams) March 27, 2020

Changing his partner every other game doesn’t really help him. Think back and our great defenders worked in pairs. Laursen/Mellberg, McGrath/Southgate, Evans/McNaught. Mings has to keep one eye on where his partner is and that’s distracting. — Godz Villa (@Godzvilla) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, other Villans are impressed that Laursen can see what is happening, which one individual has accused Smith and assistant manager John Terry of missing.

Two others even said they would like to see the 42-year-old come in as assistant instead.

Given how well he is clearly respected by the Villa Park faithful as you can see by these comments, that could be a good shout if and when Terry does depart.

Get him in as assistant does more then terry — avfcjames18 (@James74636443) March 26, 2020

Absolutely spot on, and if Martin Laursen can see it and say that, why not Smith and Terry? — 🇬🇧🇬🇧 Simon H 🦁 🦁 (@smnhndmch) March 26, 2020

Sack Terry and bring him in 👏🏻 as he’s got it spot on — Jake Rhodes (@RoadieRhodes2) March 26, 2020

