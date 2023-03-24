Aston Villa are thought to be plotting a move for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Lowdown: Expecting a busy summer

NSWE were willing to hand Unai Emery a ‘huge’ January transfer budget after he took over from Steven Gerrard last year, however, the Spaniard only brought in two players in Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran.

He has improved the current squad, taking them comfortably away from the danger zone after picking up 26 points from his opening 14 Premier League games in charge.

It seems as if there could be plenty of incomings and outgoings in the summer following a relatively quiet window, with chief executive Christian Purslow “expecting an extremely busy summer”.

Ashley Preece has previously said that ‘a new No.9 to partner Ollie Watkins is at the top of Villa's shopping list this summer’, while also adding that ‘the defence will be strengthened’. It seems as if Emery and co may have identified their defensive target in Salisu.

The Latest: Villa keen

Football Insider shared a transfer update in the last 24 hours regarding Salisu and Villa. They revealed that those at Villa Park are plotting to sign the Southampton defender over the coming months, with Salisu possibly available for £25m.

Premier League rivals Leicester City and Manchester United are also thought to be keen on the 23-year-old, with the report adding that the Saints are bracing themselves for interest.

The Verdict: Shrewd signing?

Salisu arrived at Southampton back in 2020 and has gone on to make 80 appearances for the club, 28 of which have come during the current campaign.

The Ghana international has been a solid performer in what has been a struggling Saints side. Salisu is currently Southampton’s joint second-best performer behind James Ward-Prowse, as per WhoScored, averaging a better match rating than any Villa defender.

He has been hailed as a 'nasty' defender in his duels by his old Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, something which is proven with Salisu making more tackles per 90 than any of his teammates. The centre-back has also averaged a whopping 5.4 clearances per game, more than the likes of Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa.

The Saints man appears to be at the top of his game in England with a career-high €18m Transfermarkt valuation, so if he is unable to help keep his current employers in the top flight, a move to the Midlands could be one to keep an eye on.