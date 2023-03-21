Aston Villa are set to make a move for influential Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Goncalves during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

The Lowdown: Goncalves superb for Sporting

The Portuguese has stood out as arguably one of the best players in the Primeira Liga this season, shining with his performances in both a central and attacking midfield role.

Goncalves has scored an impressive 12 goals and registered six assists in 23 league appearances, as well as netting three times in the Europa League.

That includes an outrageous Goal of the Season contender away to Arsenal last week, with the 24-year-old lobbing Aaron Ramsdale from close to the halfway line, as Sporting knocked the Gunners out of Europe.

Goncalves has been linked with a summer move to Villa in the recent past, as Unai Emery looks to make some significant signings at the end of the season.

Now, a new rumour has emerged, as the Villans continue to eye up a move for him.

The Latest: Villa set to make move

According to Record [via Aston Villa News], Villa are ready to make a move for Goncalves in the summer, even though his £70million release clause could prove to be a stumbling block.

He is mentioned as a sizeable upgrade on Philippe Coutinho, who is longer the player he once was - the Brazilian has scored just once in 22 appearances this season - and is someone Emery no doubt wants to bring in.

Goncalves' current Sporting deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026.

The Verdict: Could be a special signing

If Villa managed to pull off the signing of Goncalves it could be a spectacular piece of business, with the two-time capped Portugal international a footballer of immense talent.

The creativity and end product he possesses is outlined by an overall tally of 55 goals and 28 assists in 117 matches for Sporting, while his aforementioned goal at Arsenal was described as 'outrageous' by journalist Jordan Campbell.

At 24, Goncalves is at a great age to come in and be a new hero at Villa Park, with his best years likely to be ahead of him but plenty of experience already in his legs, too.

He could be the player that Coutinho used to be at Liverpool, wreaking havoc with defence-splitting passes and eye-catching strikes, lifting the level of those around him in the process.

The release clause issue is clearly a potential problem for Villa, but if they can strike a deal for Goncalves, it could be their most important transfer of the summer.