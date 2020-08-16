Aston Villa Quiz: 2019/20 Season

Aston Villa had done well to gain promotion via the playoffs last season – and it seemed right that the Villans were back in the Premier League after a three-year absence.

Manager Dean Smith would have been dead set on keeping the club in the Premier League this season and it was a success for the Birmingham outfit – with Smith and his players managing to stay up on the final day thanks to a 1-1 draw at West Ham, albeit their 1-0 victory over Arsenal the week prior being the real game that kept them up.

The Villans were active in the transfer window to achieve their goals, signing players such as Douglas Luiz, Tyrone Mings, and Matt Targett to name a few – all with the aim of keeping the club up.

After a relatively successful first season back in the Premier League, what can you remember about Villa’s 2019/20 campaign?