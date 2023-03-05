A frustrating update has emerged on Aston Villa star Boubacar Kamara after he suffered an injury against Crystal Palace.

What's the latest Aston Villa injury news?

The Athletic's Gregg Evans has relayed Unai Emery's confirmation that the holding midfielder is set to be out of action for a number of weeks.

Villa's enforcer was forced off the pitch in the 59th minute of the club's 1-0 win over the Eagles at Selhurst Park with a muscular issue and is not expected back to feature before the international break later this month.

Evans Tweeted: "AVFC will assess Boubacar Kamara tomorrow. Initial thoughts are that it is not an Achilles or ankle injury. Unai Emery says he’s going to be at least a few weeks and that Chambers is the most likely replacement."

Is this a big blow for Unai Emery?

Kamara's absence in the coming weeks is bad news for the Villans head coach as the French central midfielder being unavailable for selection is a big blow for the manager and the team.

The former Marseille man has been a terrific addition to the team since arriving in England last summer and is enjoying an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League.

In the top flight, the 23-year-old has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.84 across 19 appearances and made 3.4 tackles and interceptions per game - winning 54% of his duels in the middle of the park.

His 2.5 tackles per match are unmatched within the Villa squad with that emphasising how important the 6-foot ace has been to the side from a defensive perspective this season, consistently breaking up opposition attacks by winning the ball back for the team.

Evans claimed that Calum Chambers is the most likely player to take Kamara's place and this is concerning for the Villans with the Englishman having been less than impressive this season.

The former Arsenal man has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.42 across his six top-flight outings and lost 67% of his duels, which shows that he has been putting in dismal performances, being bullied by the opposition in the majority of his battles.

Chambers, who also averaged a woeful score of 6.45 in his two EFL Cup matches this term, has struggled badly when called upon and his disappointing statistics in 2022/23 suggest that he will be a major downgrade on what Kamara has been offering in the middle of the park.

Therefore, losing the Frenchman for the club's upcoming games in March, and potentially beyond, is a big blow for Emery and one that will be frustrating for the head coach.