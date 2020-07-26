Gregg Evans provides update on Jack Grealish’s future

Aston Villa’s summer may look very different dependant on what happens on the final day, but one thing that certain journalists think is inevitable is the departure of Jack Grealish.

Gregg Evans stated in his Q&A that the midfielder will go this summer and that he wants to win trophies, but later in that same session, he gave a further update on the midfielder’s future.

What’s been said then?

Ahead of Villa’s crucial game against West Ham, fans were able to put their questions to the journalist, and one recurring question that kept cropping up was about Grealish’s future.

Watch Aston Villa Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below</

Unfortunately, it seems as though he’s going to leave, but there is some good news to take out of this as Evans has said that the owners will hold firm on the fee if they’re still a Premier League side.

“There are a lot of clubs interested: Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle, clubs abroad.

It’s just which club decides to firm up their interest with a formal bid and, crucially, the right money for Villa to sell. The owners will hold firm for a very big fee if Villa survive.” Evans wrote.

Have to stay up

Grealish looks likely to go no matter what, but Villa are in a much stronger position to ask for a big fee if they’re a Premier League outfit.

1 of 23 Did this footballer play for Aston Villa? Yes No

This will likely end up being one of the biggest sales in the club’s history, but if they are forced to sell because of relegation rather than being in a position of power, this could end up being one of the biggest missed opportunities Villa Park has ever seen.

Selling the midfielder for big money could provide the club with the cash injection needed to catapult themselves to the next level, but if they go down and receive a substantially lower fee for him, it’ll be impossible to not look back on it with huge regret.