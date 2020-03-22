Aston Villa fans react to potential Trezeguet exit

Aston Villa’s season may currently be on hold, but it may potentially be a good thing given the impeding relegation battle they find themselves in.

And news may have just got better as winger Trezeguet has been linked with an exit this summer with Besiktas reportedly keen.

According to Sabah Spor, Black Eagles midfielder and former Arsenal man Mohamed Elneny has convinced the 25-year-old flop to join him back in Turkey.

It has sparked a reaction from sections of the Villa Park faithful on social media, and not many are exactly glowing about the Egyptian.

Here’s what has been said…

Finally some good news — Okay (@Okay170) March 20, 2020

As hard as he works, he makes the wrong decision 9/10 with the ball, just doesn’t seem to be up to the standard to be in the premiership https://t.co/um8qougyLW — The Religion – AVFC 🦁 (@AVFC_Religion) March 21, 2020

Trezeguet, for me, is proof that you can never trust those YouTube compilations. I genuinely thought we were signing a superstar. In reality, he works hard but just doesn't have the legs.#AVFC https://t.co/Q4Gcxq8Lxz — Tom Parker (@ThomasTParker) March 21, 2020

Haven't bought a good winger since Ashley Young https://t.co/cQsebVOycb — Niall Everett (@nte_Phoenix) March 20, 2020

up there with tonev and holman with terrible wingers that we've signed. who on earth thought it was a good idea to sign players from fucking turkey? https://t.co/tnSniFVULw — oliver (@_oliveravfc) March 20, 2020

No real loss. To his credit I think he works his socks off but just isn’t up to Premier League standard physically or ability wise. Would probably tear up the Championship though — Simon O’Regan (@SiORegan) March 20, 2020

Plenty of supporters were quick to hammer the wide man, claiming that he isn’t up to the standard of the Premier League, and you’d be inclined to agree as he’s only managed to find the net four times and provide three assists from 31 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Although, he hasn’t found the net in the top-flight since December, which isn’t what you need from one of your forwards when embroiled in a relegation fight.

One supporter put Trezeguet in the same category as Brett Holman and Aleksandar Tonev while another believes he doesn’t have the legs despite only being 25, perhaps a shock considering he looked like a “superstar” on YouTube.

Some wanted to thank Elneny for convincing the Egyptian to return to Turkey, which is a damning indictment on just how poor he’s been in the eyes of the baying Villa Park faithful.

Elneny that man we need but don’t deserve — Ethan (@egatward12) March 21, 2020

Need Elneny’s contact details . I’ll get him a pint 🍺. — Faithy AVFC (@faithy1986166) March 21, 2020

It remains to be seen what sort of fee the club would be able to get for their summer signing, but having paid £8.75m for him, you’d imagine they would want to recoup that somewhat.

Transfermarkt value him slightly higher at £9m.

As a result of any potential sale, a couple of supporters would love to see the money spent on Brentford winger Said Benrahma, who Villa were mooted with signing during the summer before opting for the Kasimpasa ace.

Good. If we can get rid of El Ghazi now & bring in Benrahma & another winger that’ll be class — Gaz Williams (@Gazvilla) March 20, 2020

Free up space for benrahma 👍 — Rob nurser (@RobNurser) March 21, 2020

