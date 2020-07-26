Gregg Evans’ transfer update is not as exciting as he makes out

Aston Villa’s first season back in the Premier League hasn’t quite gone to plan, but despite spending a fair portion of the season in the bottom three, they may just about survive.

Villa are currently one goal better off than Watford in the race to stay up, and with the Birmingham outfit having an easier game against West Ham than the Hornets who face Arsenal on the final day, their chances of survival seem to be high.

Dean Smith’s side came up with the intention of making a real go at the Premier League, spending over £100m on new talent, and although that hasn’t gone to plan, one journalist covering the club seems excited about next season.

What’s been said then?

Gregg Evans was hosting a Q&A session ahead of the Villans’ final day clash, and one fan asked about transfer plans, to which he replied:

“Yes, if Sunday goes to plan, I’m really excited about next season. There will be no need for a big upheaval like last summer. The club will simply be able to look at where they are weak and aim to strengthen those areas. Okay, so Grealish will go, but they shouldn’t lose anyone else. Will be great to see a new striker through the door, and a couple of decent attacking midfielders/wide players.”

No reason to be excited

While it’s nice to see Evans excited about their prospects next season, it’s hard to understand exactly why he is.

He says that they shouldn’t lose anyone except for Grealish, but you have to ask who has covered themselves in glory apart from Grealish this term?

Evans seems excited about there not being a big upheaval, but when you’re dealing with a squad that has left it until the final day to decide their fate in terms of relegation, an upheaval may be what they need.

Of course, some of the new faces may be more adapted to the league next term and that could bring about improvement, but that’s quite a gamble to take.

We’re not so sure that these plans are exciting as Evans seems to think.