Jack Grealish apologises for off-field antics on Instagram

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has taken to Instagram to address reports regarding his off-field conduct.

Reports emerging over the weekend suggested that Grealish had been partying with friends and subsequently crashed his Range Rover just hours after urging fans to stay indoors to combat the global pandemic.

And Grealish has now moved to address growing speculation via his Instagram account.

Clearly embarrassed and ashamed by his irresponsible actions during an international health crisis, the Villa star gave an apology on his Instagram story.

Here’s what he had to say.

“Hi everybody, I just want to do a quick video message to say how deeply embarrassed I am by what’s happened this weekend.

“I know it’s a tough time for everyone at the moment being locked indoors for so long, and I obviously just got a call off a friend asking to go round to his, and I stupidly agreed to do so.

“I don’t want anyone to make the same mistake that I did and obviously I encourage everyone to stay at home and follow the rules and the guidelines of what we’ve been asked to do. I know for a fact that I’ll be doing that in the near future now and, like I said, I urge everyone else to do the same.

“I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this and obviously in the near future we can all be out enjoying ourselves again once this has all boiled over, so cheers guys.”

Exactly how Villa, the footballing and legal authorities will deal with the situation remains to be seen, but there can be no doubting that this will leave a dark stain on an otherwise glowing campaign for the 24-year-old.

One can only hope that this will be a profound, attitude-changing lesson for the budding England international.