Aston Villa fans react to Ian Wright's Grealish verdict

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 1/4/2020 | 07:00pm

The fiasco surrounding Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has been one of the biggest talking points in football in recent days.

The supremely talented playmaker attended a party at Ross McCormack’s flat in the midst of a national lockdown, breaking government rules in the process, and has since been fined £150,000 by his employers.

In response to the controversy, it seems that every one has been quick to vocalise their opinion.

Some have taken the hard-line approach and condemned the 24-year-old’s actions, but BBC Sport pundit Ian Wright took a much more rounded view in his assessment of the situation while speaking to Radio 5 Live.

And his verdict, which included an anecdote about Grealish’s willingness to engage with Villa supporters, has been warmly received by fans on Twitter.

Indeed, much of the fanbase raved over Wright’s assessment of the situation, hailing his human touch and acceptance that everyone is capable of making a poor lapse in judgement.

One fan lauded the verdict as “top class”, while former Villa player Lewis Kinsella also offered a positive reaction.

Here’s what the fans had to say in response to Wright’s verdict…

