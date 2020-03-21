Aston Villa star Grealish ready to make the jump to the top six

Jack Grealish is ready to make the step up to the top six.

On the chalkboard

The Aston Villa captain is currently spearheading his side’s bid for survival in the Premier League. They sit 19th, two points behind 17th-placed Watford.

He has been heavily linked with a possible move to Manchester United and the statistics prove that he is more than ready to make the step up.

If he is compared with the playmakers at some of the top clubs in England, it becomes clear as to exactly why. For the purpose of this article, Football FanCast has compared Grealish with playmakers or No.10s at Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Arsenal, and United; Liverpool do not tend to operate with an out-and-out No.10, so they have been excluded.

That means that Grealish is going up against Kevin De Bruyne, Mason Mount, Dele Alli, James Maddison, Mesut Ozil, and Bruno Fernandes. And it should come as no surprise to see that he comes out remarkably well.

Per WhoScored, only De Bruyne has scored more than Grealish’s seven goals, while the Belgium international has also provided a staggering 16 assists; Grealish’s six come second.

While the Villa man is fifth for shots per game – Bruno Fernandes leads the way there, with 3.8 – he is joint-second for key passes, along with James Maddison’s 2.7; De Bruyne leads the way with 3.7.

Grealish has the most dribbles of the players involved, though, and is also fouled the most, meaning he can both carry the ball and lay it off to his opponents in dangerous areas.

His passing accuracy is better than De Bruyne’s, too, though it is behind Ozil and Mount respectively.

The 24-year-old is ready to become a Premier League superstar.

Worth the money

United have been linked with a £70m swoop for Grealish and, while there is a question of whether bringing him in would potentially blunt the effectiveness of Fernandes – it would be interesting to see if they could play together – he is certainly worth the money.

Will Jack Grealish be an Aston Villa player next season?

Yes Vote No Vote

That it is not surprising that he outstrips a number of the league’s best playmakers in a number of areas should be a sign that he is pressing against the glass ceiling, just ready to breakthrough.

De Bruyne’s dominance statistically shouldn’t be a surprise, of course; the Belgian is absolutely world-class.

Red Herring or Real Hero: Only hardcore Villa fans will get all of them right….

1 of 23 Did this footballer play for Aston Villa? Yes No

Grealish, though, is approaching the level and a big move seems the next logical step. A player of his talent should undoubtedly be playing Champions League football.

Much may rely on whether or not Villa drop into the Championship but one thing is certain: He is too good to be staying in the Midlands beyond the summer.

Meanwhile, Villa fans have fumed at this man!