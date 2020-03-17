Aston Villa youngster Ramsey’s impressive loan start capped by Doncaster award

Jacob Ramsey left Aston Villa on loan in the January transfer window to join Doncaster Rovers and he has just been given a major award.

The attacking midfielder has won the club’s Goal of the Month award for his strike against MK Dons, which earned Doncaster a 1-0 win.

It was a team move, with Seny Dieng, Brad Halliday, and Jon Taylor all involved before Ramsey swept home a smart finish.

And it neatly caps a superb start to his time in League One.

He has made just three senior appearances for Villa, two of which came in the 2019/20 season, in the FA Cup tie against Fulham and the EFL Cup tie against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Since his move to Doncaster, though, he has played seven times and has scored three goals, including a brace on his debut in the 3-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.

The 18-year-old, born and bred in Birmingham, is an England youth international, too, having been capped by the U18s and the U19s.

With him in the team, Doncaster have won five of the seven games they have played, and sit ninth in League One, just five points off the play-off spots.

Ramsey’s award, then, is a neat little prize to win following an impressive start away from Villa and one has to wonder if his future will lie with the Midlands club.

He was something of a fixture for the U18s, playing 38 times and scoring 16 goals, while also providing four assists.

The teenager has also been a key member of the U23s, playing 25 times, scoring eight goals and registering six assists.

He is ascending the ladder in the right way and one has to think that his time at Doncaster will only boost his standing in the eyes of manager Dean Smith.

Ramsey is one to watch for Villa fans.

