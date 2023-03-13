Unai Emery's Aston Villa side extended their unbeaten run to three matches in the Premier League as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United on Sunday.

The Villans remain 11th in the table and are now eight points clear of 12th place and 11 points ahead of the bottom three, which leaves them in a comfortable position heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Villa took the lead in the first half as Alex Moreno's terrific delivery from the left flank was met by the head of Ollie Watkins, whose header bounced into the far corner.

However, the advantage did not last for long as Lucas Paqueta was clumsily brought down by winger Leon Bailey in the box, which allowed Said Benrahma to brilliantly fire past Emi Martinez from the penalty spot.

Whilst Watkins may grab the headlines for his sixth goal in seven matches, central midfielder John McGinn deserves plenty of praise for his performance in the middle of the park.

How did John McGinn perform against West Ham?

The Scotland international was Emery's unsung hero on the day as the midfielder put in a fantastic display and deserved to be part of a winning team.

Defensively, the captain was almost faultless throughout the match. As per Sofascore, the gem won a whopping six of his seven (86%) individual duels - including all six of his battles on the ground - and made two clearances, two interceptions, and one tackle.

These statistics show that the enforcer was a monster in the centre of the pitch as he consistently won his duels and was able to use his physicality to either prevent West Ham from doing what they wanted to do or to win the ball back for his side.

In possession, McGinn was energetic and reliable with the ball at his feet. As per Sofascore, the Scotsman - who had 67 touches - completed 83% of his attempted passes and all three of his dribble attempts, whilst also completing four of his six long passes.

This shows that the Scot was composed and effective in everything that he tried to do throughout the match, which made him a useful outlet for the team with the ball.

Couple this with his outstanding defensive work and that is why McGinn was the unsung hero for Emery's side on the day. Indeed, the midfielder put in a complete performance.