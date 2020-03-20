Joleon Lescott takes aim at Aston Villa

Joleon Lescott has spoken about Aston Villa and the backlash he received after tweeting a picture of a car after a heavy defeat, while on Sky Sports’ The Debate show (March 18).

What did he say?

Lescott had put in a shocking performance during Villa’s 6-0 loss against Liverpool, as he was at fault for the first and last goal scored, while he hadn’t exactly covered himself in glory in the time between them.

After the game, he tweeted a picture of a flashy car, claiming that the post was sent from his pocket, something that he maintains to this day – much to the frustration of Villa supporters.

When asked how much grief he got, Lescott replied (30:30): “A lot. The fans still hold that against me now. And also the club kind of used it as a little bit of a way out to kind of make me the scapegoat for things going wrong.

“I played my part in that, and I hold my hands up, but there was a lot of components to the reason why Aston Villa went down that year.”

Ill-feeling

It is pretty clear to see that there is plenty of ill-feeling between Lescott and the club’s fans, and it is not much of a surprise considering this incident and the way that things went in general while he was at Villa Park.

Many will remember Lescott as a Premier League winner with Man City, but most Villans will probably see him as the central figure of a leaky defence that got them relegated from the top flight – finishing 17 points behind anyone else in the league in 2015/16.

During that campaign, which was his only one with Villa, he started 30 league games, averaging 1.1 tackles, 2.6 interceptions, 5.9 clearances and 0.7 blocks per game, but was also dribbled past 0.6 times and made 0.5 fouls.

What is clear is that he is never going to be a popular figure with Villa fans, and his latest comments definitely won’t change that.

