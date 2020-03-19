 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Aston Villa fans react to Joleon Lescott claim

by Danny Lewis share
1 minute read 19/3/2020 | 12:30pm

Joleon Lescott spoke about the incident in which he tweeted a picture of a car, which outraged Aston Villa fans, while on Sky Sports Debate.

The Villans had just lost 6-0 at the hands of Liverpool during the 2015/16 campaign when the post was put out, and it is clear to see the impact of that is still being felt on both sides.

Lescott offered his point of view, claiming that he was made a “scapegoat”, while Villa fans have still not forgiven him for that moment.

He gave a long-winded explanation as to how this all came about, claiming he was recommending a car like the one tweeted to his teammate who hadn’t yet passed his test.

Despite this, the bottom line is that plenty of Villa fans simply don’t believe him, given the timing and nature of the tweet.

This led to a number of sarcastic replies and those questioning his honesty from fans.

Lescott only ended up having one season with Villa, in which he played 31 games in all competitions as they got relegated from the Premier League.

Therefore, it perhaps isn’t too surprising that he isn’t the most fondly remembered player to step on the Villa Park pitch.

However, this video has potentially tarnished his reputation even further, as one fan referred to him as “a joke”

