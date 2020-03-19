Aston Villa fans react to Joleon Lescott claim

Joleon Lescott spoke about the incident in which he tweeted a picture of a car, which outraged Aston Villa fans, while on Sky Sports Debate.

Watch Aston Villa Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

The Villans had just lost 6-0 at the hands of Liverpool during the 2015/16 campaign when the post was put out, and it is clear to see the impact of that is still being felt on both sides.

Lescott offered his point of view, claiming that he was made a “scapegoat”, while Villa fans have still not forgiven him for that moment.

Joleon Lescott on *that* tweet, and his time at #avfc pic.twitter.com/5b49kZUC3H — villareport (@villareport) March 18, 2020

He gave a long-winded explanation as to how this all came about, claiming he was recommending a car like the one tweeted to his teammate who hadn’t yet passed his test.

Despite this, the bottom line is that plenty of Villa fans simply don’t believe him, given the timing and nature of the tweet.

Who is that?! Nobody has been able to name the teams all of these obscure managers were once in charge of…

1 of 15 Which club did this obscure manager once take charge of? Bournemouth Barnsley Wimbledon Ipswich Town

This led to a number of sarcastic replies and those questioning his honesty from fans.

Ah yes the completely easy task of turning on your phone and clicking 4 buttons to tweet the picture while in your pocket. Happens to everyone tbh — Alex (@AIex1874) March 18, 2020

Sorry tweet came from the pocket pic.twitter.com/lxEQkls0hU — JC (@JSCanning) March 18, 2020

So he still expects me to believe that his phone was in his pocket, whilst driving it unlocked, went on twitter, went on compose tweet, clicked on images, clicked on that exact picture and tweeted it out? — ⚽️ (@avfcrob__) March 18, 2020

How do you tweet a picture from your pocket , you would have to switch your phone on . — June Mynard (@kelwell16) March 18, 2020

Lescott only ended up having one season with Villa, in which he played 31 games in all competitions as they got relegated from the Premier League.

Therefore, it perhaps isn’t too surprising that he isn’t the most fondly remembered player to step on the Villa Park pitch.

Do you believe him?

Yes Vote No Vote

However, this video has potentially tarnished his reputation even further, as one fan referred to him as “a joke”

I didn’t think I could hate him anymore until I saw him smiling/laughing when explaining this — Andrew (@andrew_avfc) March 18, 2020

We didn’t just lose to Liverpool we were smashed 6-0 at home. Why is he still lying just be honest, u did it 2 mug us off, you didn’t care. We dont like u because u were dire, shocking, as bad a signing as we’ve ever made. N ur not a Villa fan — David Wilde (@avfc_david) March 18, 2020

Smiling when he was telling the story…says it all about most footballers these days — john sweeney (@melton119) March 18, 2020

Guy’s a joke — Nigel Warren (@NigelWarren15) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, FFC writers gave their verdicts on whether Villa are showing a lack of ambition with their proposed move.