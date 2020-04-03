 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Villa fans react to Alan Hutton's verdict on Keinan Davis

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 04:00pm

Aston Villa legend Alan Hutton, otherwise known as the Scottish Cafu, has been discussing the future of Keinan Davis.

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider, the Villa Park favourite suggested that the club should be doing everything they can to tie the 22-year-old down to a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in the summer.

The striker has found himself on the fringes of the first team this season, making just eight appearances in the Premier League in total.

That he wasn’t included in the starting XI in any of those outings underlines his lowly status at the club and perhaps suggests Dean Smith deems him surplus to requirements.

Despite that trend, though, Hutton believes Davis can still blossom into a valuable player for the club, per Football Insider.

“There’s other boys, like Keinan Davis, I think he’s out of contract. He’s one I would be desperate to tie down even though he’s had his injury problems this season.

“I think he’s got everything to be a top centre-forward. It’s just as a club where you see them in the future.”

And in response to those quotes, plenty of Villa fans also offered their endorsements for Davis, with many suggesting he should be offered fresh contractual terms.

Here’s what the Villa fans had to say in response to Hutton’s quotes…

