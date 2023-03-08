Unai Emery opted against a busy first window in charge of Aston Villa as the Spaniard decided to bring in two players to bolster his first-team squad.

Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran came through the door from Real Betis and Chicago Fire respectively on permanent deals and the head coach may already have one eye on what he wants to do in the summer window.

Back in January, it was reported that the club are open to bringing in another centre-back to bolster their options in that position. Tyrone Mings, Calum Chambers, Ezri Konsa and Diego Carlos are currently fighting to start as the central defensive pairing but another player could be on the way in the summer.

However, Emery could save NSWE millions in the transfer market by unearthing one of the club's academy players to step into the first team, which would prevent any need for a multi-million-pound signing to come in.

The Spanish boss must offer an opportunity to 19-year-old centre-back Lamare Bogarde in pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as the youngster could emerge as a senior option heading into next term.

How has Lamare Bogarde performed in 2022/23?

Bristol Rovers snapped the young defender up on loan until the end of the season in January and the Dutchman has caught the eye since making that move.

He was recently lauded by new boss Joey Barton. The manager said:

“A first league game against the top-end of the division and he didn’t look out of place. We were just concerned about his fitness levels but he actually looked like he was relatively strong there, finishing.

“So really pleased with Lamare, I think he’s going to have a big future and it’s nice to have the opportunity to get him in our team and see what he can do. He’s got enormous potential.”

Since joining the League One outfit, Bogarde has won 63% of his duels and made 2.7 tackles and interceptions per game whilst averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.77 across six matches.

The teenager, who has been capped by the Netherlands seven times at youth level, has been able to hit the ground running in the third tier of English football and is showcasing his physical strength and his ability to read the game.

Chambers, meanwhile, has lost 67% of his duels and made 1.5 tackles and interceptions per match in six Premier League appearances - recording a Sofascore rating of 6.42 for Villa this term.

He has been a disappointing performer for the Villans and his woeful form could open up an opportunity for Bogarde to step in and replace him in the squad next season.

If the Dutch enforcer can continue his development and translate his impressive form in League One into Villa's first team then he could be a strong addition to the squad and save NSWE millions in the process, which is why Emery must offer him a chance.