Aston Villa’s Nakamba flatters to deceive in the Premier League

Aston Villa’s summer signing Marvelous Nakamba has been anything but throughout this season.

The season is currently suspended, of course, with Premier League action not set to get back underway until April 3rd at the earliest.

It means that Dean Smith’s men cannot climb out of the relegation zone, as they currently sit two points behind 17th-placed Watford.

One of the reasons for their genuinely appalling form – they haven’t won any of their last four games – has been the performances of Nakamba.

Per WhoScored, he has made 21 Premier League appearances this season, but he has been on the winning side just five times – against Norwich City twice, Brighton, Burnley, and Watford.

He has averaged 2.4 tackles per game but is dribbled past 1.9 times per game, while he also concedes one foul and makes 1.7 interceptions.

Nakamba also averages 1.1 unsuccessful touches per game, along with just 0.6 key passes.

It is safe to say that he just hasn’t got up to speed with the Premier League.

A mistake

Jesus Pitarch, Suso, is in charge of transfers at Villa and the signing of Nakamba feels like his mistake.

Nakamba cost a total of £11m but he has yet to even go close to justifying such a fee.

As a defensive midfielder, he is too reckless and is dribbled past too regularly to be anything approaching the solid presence they desperately need in the centre of the pitch.

Indeed, Villa have shipped 56 goals this season, more than any other club, and Nakamba’s lack of ability is a major reason for that.

Whenever the Premier League gets back underway, he really needs to be binned off.

