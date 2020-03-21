John McGinn has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Villa

It has been a disappointing year for Aston Villa so far.

The Midlands outfit had big plans this campaign after being promoted to the Premier League from the Championship, spending over £100m on new recruits. However, that has done little to allow them to settle amongst the elite – they currently sit 19th in the table, two points away from safety.

Watch Aston Villa Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below</

The injury to John McGinn certainly hasn’t helped. The Scotland international has been out with a knee injury since December 21st, which means he has missed 10 games in the league overall.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since making the move to Villa Park from Hibernian. He cost £2.1m in 2018, which was actually above his £1.58m Transfermarkt value at the time. Less than two years later, though, he is now said to be worth £18m.

Here, we take a look at three reasons behind that ascent.

2018/19 Championship season

McGinn had a decent record in his final season north of the border, scoring six and providing eight assists, and he carried on that form in the second tier of the English pyramid. In 44 games in all competitions for the Villans, he scored seven and provided 10 assists as they went up via the play-offs.

He was a ball of energy in the middle of the park, making 1.7 key passes per game as well as 2.1 tackles, and it is hard to imagine Villa being promoted without his efforts.

Manchester United interest

His performances clearly caught the eye of those at the very top of English football – Manchester United were said to be interested in McGinn last year. According to The Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co were eyeing the midfielder last summer, which led to Villa putting a £50m price-tag on his head.

It wasn’t just the Norwegian who was said to be a fan of the former St. Mirren man – compatriot Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly urged the Red Devils to take him to Old Trafford. Such a recommendation is only going to push your profile up.

Scotland’s European Championships qualification campaign

There wasn’t too much for the Tartan Army to shout home about during the qualification process for Euro 2020 – their 3-0 defeat against Kazakhstan in the very first game left them in a difficult position, meaning they would need to rely on their Nations League success to have any chance of qualifying for the final tournament – but McGinn can be more than happy with his contribution.

Will John McGinn be at Aston Villa next season?

Yes Vote No Vote

No teammate scored as many as his seven goals for Steve Clarke’s side, which included a hat-trick against San Marino, a brace against Kazakhstan in the second match and a strike against Russia.

Such form will not have gone unnoticed across Europe, and they will need him at his best when the play-offs finally take place.