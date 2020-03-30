Aston Villa fans react to Mile Jedinak’s appointment

Mile Jedinak finished a decent footballing career with Aston Villa but his journey in the game has not been concluded just yet.

The Australia international appeared for the national side on 79 occasions, scoring 20 goals from defensive midfield in the process.

The bearded enforcer moved to Crystal Palace in 2011 and stayed at Selhurst Park for five years before he moved to Villa Park in 2016 for an undisclosed fee, per BBC Sport.

Jedinak made 80 appearances for Villa during his twilight years in the Midlands in what proved to be the beginning of a lengthy chapter in his career.

Per Birmingham Mail, the 35-year-old’s decision to retire from the game last summer did not mark the end of his time with the club.

Indeed, the Sydney-born man has now undertaken a coaching role with the club and stepped up to the role of an academy coach in light of the departure of Richard Beale, who was the U18s academy manager.

And plenty of Villa fans have expressed their delight about the news…

Best news I've heard all Month. 🤟 https://t.co/W5Z7pOThIc — 👑 James (@jmdubmix) March 29, 2020

😍 great to have this warrior still around in some capacity. https://t.co/HNIxZDeo9A — Sam Hornsey (@ItsHornso) March 29, 2020

Beautiful — Elmo 🇪🇬 (@AVFCElmo) March 28, 2020

If this is true it’s a good thing. Kids will learn lots from him. — Captain Jack. (@CJ7891234) March 28, 2020

Great news, defo one of my favourite players of the championship era, true leader 👊🏼 — Daniel Hunt (@DH__12) March 28, 2020

These fans, meanwhile, were divided on Jedinak’s footballing ability.

One fan suggested that he possessed no talent and alluded to the dangers of allowing him to influence and coach the next generation.

On the flip side, however, was a fan suggesting he didn’t get the credit he deserved during his time at Villa Park.

Least naturally talented footballer I have seen at Villa in a long stretch, now coaching the youth? — Leigh French (@frenchie1985) March 28, 2020

Underrated player during his time at the club. No doubt! — Amir Mir (@Amir_R_Mir) March 28, 2020

