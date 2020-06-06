Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about Aston Villa’s 2019/20 season?

Aston Villa fans will be pleased that the Premier League season has been given the green light to restart this month.

It means Dean Smith’s side now have their Premier League fate firmly back in their own hands, with just two points separating themselves and a place just outside the relegation zone.

It has been a difficult return to the top-flight for Villa this term, but how much of the club’s 19/20 season do Villa fans remember?

With three months since a ball was last kicked in the Premier League, this quiz is much harder than you think…