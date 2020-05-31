Quiz: Name Aston Villa’s top league goalscorer for each of the last 15 seasons

Aston Villa are regarded as one of the most successful clubs in England but over the last few years, it’s been a real struggle for the Villa faithful.

A first ever relegation from the Premier League led to three seasons in the Championship before returning via the play-offs – but so far, in their first season back in the top-flight, it has mostly been a battle to prevent a swift return to England’s second tier.

Over the years Aston Villa have boasted some wonderful goalscorers, but can Villa fans remember who their top scorer was in each of the last 15 seasons?

Prove your Villa knowledge by taking our quiz below…