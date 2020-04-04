Quiz: Obscure Aston Villa players

Who knows when we’ll next see Aston Villa next grace a football pitch, with the Premier League giving no return date in their most recent statement.

Maybe this break is a good thing for Villa considering they’re currently marooned in the relegation zone, but Villa fanatics are no doubt getting restless not knowing how long it’ll be before their beloved side are back in action.

Fortunately, we’ve got something to help in the meantime that will provide a true test of your knowledge on the Birmingham club’s recent history.

Our obscure players quizzes simply provide a picture of a player who you probably forgot ever played for your club – and then it’s over to you to name them out of the four possible options.

So, Villa fans, why not give it a go and then see how you compare to your mates? Post your score on social media for extra props from us!