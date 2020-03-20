Six Aston Villa Twitter accounts to follow

There may not be any English football to watch, but people across the country will still be looking for a fix to maintain their interest in the sport.

It has been confirmed that play will be resuming on 30th April at the very earliest, while it could still be longer, so time will need to be filled between now and then.

One way of doing this might be to get up early in the morning to watch a bit of action from the A League or Hong Kong FA Cup, another is to keep up to date with what’s going on at your club the best you can.

The latter feels a bit more realistic, so FFC has compiled a list of six Twitter accounts that are worth following, both during the Premier League suspension and after it, to keep up with all things Villa, with those included varying from fan accounts to journalists.

Gregg Evans is a sports reporter for The Athletic, who predominantly focuses his attention on the Villans. He provides a variety of content, from his articles and involvement in the 1874 podcast, to opinions and updates on Twitter.

villareport can often be found providing updates on any transfer reports or comments of interest from pundits. This fan account brings information from sources that vary from Sky Sports to obscure foreign outlets.

7500 to Holte provide plenty of articles, podcasts and opinion for Villa fans to engage with, while also retweeting the thoughts of some journalists associated with the club.

Ashley Preece is a club writer for Birmingham Live who covers Villa, providing links to his articles and general opinion on his Twitter account.

Under A Gaslit Lamp offer news, analysis and opinion on both the men’s and women’s team at Aston Villa. This is a good place to start when looking for somewhere that covers every aspect of the club.

Total Villa is an opinionated fan page that can be the catalyst for some pretty interesting discussions among Villa fans, usually drawing inspiration from reports about the club.

