Villa set to keep Hogan if they are relegated

Aston Villa are set to keep Scott Hogan if they are relegated to the Championship, per The Sun on Sunday (15/03, p.60).

Hogan has spent the second half of the season on loan at Birmingham City, Villa’s huge rivals.

The 27-year-old moved to them in January following an initial loan spell at Stoke City and has been in genuinely electric form at St Andrew’s.

Across eight games for the club in the second-tier, he has scored seven goals, with Birmingham currently 16th in the Championship.

While they could well look to make him a permanent acquisition, the report states that Villa could well use Hogan if they drop out of the Premier League.

Of course, the division is currently suspended, but Dean Smith’s men are 19th, two points away from safety.

This would be quite funny from a Villa perspective.

They have sent Hogan to their bitter rivals, he has scored a heap of goals, and he could well return and try to aid their quest to climb back into the top-flight if they do drop through the trap door.

Hogan has plenty of Championship experience, scoring 39 goals in 118 appearances in the league, and is clearly an asset in the division, so good has he been for Birmingham.

Of course, at this point, Villa will still be aiming to stay in the league, but potentially bringing Hogan back and popping him up front would be a smart move.

That it would annoy Birmingham too, and it could infuriate them, would be a boost for Villa as well. They just better hope he delivers more than the ten goals he’s netted so far for the Villans.

