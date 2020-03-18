Aston Villa eyeing pointless loan move for Sanderson

Aston Villa are keen on signing Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on loan in the summer, per Football Insider.

What’s the word?

Sanderson is currently on loan at Cardiff City, having made just one senior appearance for the Molineux club. Ironically, that came in the EFL Cup defeat to Villa earlier this season.

At the age of 20, he has played three times for the Championship club, against Nottingham Forest, Brentford, and Barnsley.

Villa are said to be keen to bring him in this summer, while the Welsh club are also reportedly hoping to snap him up on a permanent deal.

Pointless

As moves go, this is a remarkably odd one from Villa.

Sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch would be bringing in a player to develop for their local rivals, essentially doing Wolves a favour in the long-term.

Add into that the fact that Villa signed four centre-backs last summer, in Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Kortney Hause, and Bjorn Engels, who are all unlikely to be muscled out of the side by a player with one senior appearance for a Premier League club.

It feels like an unnecessary piece of business, and a deal that Wolves would welcome with open arms.

For that reason alone, Villa should swerve this.

