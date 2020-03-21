Aston Villa’s potential exits this summer

Aston Villa are fighting against relegation from the Premier League.

Dean Smith’s men are currently 19th in the table, two points away from safety.

Of course, the league is currently suspended, and it is not clear exactly when play will resume.

Still, it is worth exploring the potential consequences of Villa dropping through the trap door; who exactly could they lose in the coming summer transfer window?

JACK GREALISH

The obvious one.

The Daily Mirror have reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Grealish this summer and could splash £70m to secure his signature.

How much is Grealish worth?

He has been raging against the dying of the light this season, scoring seven goals and registering six assists, as Villa desperately attempt to stay in the top-flight.

It remains to be seen if he would be willing to stick around and spearhead a charge back up, but United do not come knocking often.

If they do go down, he will surely be bidding Villa Park farewell.

JOHN MCGINN

Linked with Manchester United by ESPN before the January transfer window, losing both McGinn and Grealish would be a hammer blow to Villa’s chances of coming back up next season.

He has been in fine form this term, scoring three goals, registering two assists and averaging more dribbles per game than his £70m-rated team-mate.

A dynamic midfielder, last summer he was valued at £50m by a Sun report; that will surely remain the case this summer after a series of all-action performances.

TREZEGUET

Per Fotospor, Besiktas could make a loan move for Trezeguet if Villa are relegated.

He has made just 13 league starts, scoring three goals, and a number of fans would be delighted if he was allowed to leave.

It remains to be seen, of course, if Besiktas will be an attractive destination for the 25-year-old, given that he only moved to Villa in the summer.

MBWANA SAMATTA

Villa have been warned that they will not have the striker on their books for long.

The manager who gave him his international debut, Marcio Maximo, has tipped him to leave for bigger and better things soon enough; that could well happen if they are relegated.

He said, per The Sun: “Every move he’s made has been a step up and he’s not finished yet. I have no doubts he will be a massive success in the Premier League but I don’t think he will be at Villa for long.

“I believe he has one even bigger move left — and I am sure he would fit in at Liverpool, Manchester United, City, Real Madrid or Barcelona… he really is that good.”

Thus far this season, he has scored one goal in four league outings for Villa and is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt.

