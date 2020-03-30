Aston Villa must let Keinan Davis go this summer

Aston Villa need to let Keinan Davis go this summer.

The 22-year-old striker is clearly a talent, and there is surely a reason that Villa decided to snap him up from non-league Biggleswade Town in 2015.

But he hasn’t shown it at all.

The Athletic reported earlier this season that Davis’ strength is such that even John Terry, Villa’s assistant manager and the ex-Chelsea and England captain, hates defending against him in training.

That is all well and good, but his opportunity to grab the bull by the horns and become Villa’s first-choice striker has well and truly passed him by.

Indeed, Davis has made 33 appearances for the U23s in his career and, in that time, has scored a grand total of seven goals, while providing eight assists.

Those goals have come between the 2015-16 season and the 2018-19 season at a rate of 1.75 goals per season.

Davis has scored goals for the first-team, it must be said, netting four in 57 outings.

But, again, the hit rate there is abysmal – it equates to a goal every 0.07 games.

He last scored a senior goal in August 2019, in the 6-1 win over Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Cup. His other three goals for the first-team came in 17-18, two of which were in the Championship, while the other came in an FA Cup tie against Peterborough United, which Villa lost 3-1.

It must be said at this point that injuries have held Davis back; he was ruled out for three weeks in February of this year with a hamstring injury, and the aforementioned Athletic report makes mention of a niggling hip injury that has troubled him throughout his career.

However, the stats paint a clear picture: This is a striker who doesn’t score enough goals.

Davis’ contract expires at the end of the season and Villa do have the option to extend it if they so wish.

So poor has he been, and given he has played just 129 minutes of Premier League football this season, they should merely let him go instead.

