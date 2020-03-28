Aston Villa’s loanees: Who could make an impact next season?

Aston Villa currently have six players out on loan.

Dean Smith’s side, currently 19th in the top-flight, allowed Scott Hogan, Lovre Kalinic, James Chester, Andre Green, James Bree, and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy away from the club.

How many, though, could come back into Villa Park and make an impact for the club next season, whether they are in the Premier League or the Championship?

Scott Hogan – Birmingham City

Hogan has been electric for Villa’s rivals.

Having joined them in the January transfer window after an initial loan spell with Stoke City, he has scored seven goals in nine games. He has scored nine in total this season.

He is clearly an exceptional operator in the Championship – he has 39 goals in 118 games in the division – but he has never played a game in the Premier League.

If Villa are relegated, expect him to stick around. If they stay up, they may have to say goodbye, given his lack of experience.

Lovre Kalinic – FC Toulouse

A goalkeeper, Kalinic has been remarkably unlucky this season.

Having not been included in Villa’s squad for the first 21 games of the campaign, he was on the bench against Manchester City, then disappeared again, was loaned to Toulouse, played four games, and is now injured.

It should also be noted that the French club didn’t win a game while he was playing.

Expect him to go out on loan again next season, or perhaps even leave permanently.

James Chester – Stoke City

A 31-year-old centre-back, Chester was surplus to requirements throughout the first half of the season, playing more games for the U23s than the senior squad.

Thus, a loan move to Stoke made sense and he has made seven appearances for the club in the Championship; the Potters have only lost two of them.

Chester has oodles of Championship experience – 238 games to his name – and could well be drafted back in if Villa fall through the trapdoor.

Andre Green – Charlton Athletic

Green is still only 21, though he does have 49 Villa appearances to his name.

This season, though, he was first loaned to Preston North End and then to Charlton and he has played 17 times across both spells, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

A quick, tricky winger, he has played just twice in the Premier League but has over 50 Championship appearances to his name.

He could be another who is back in the fold next season if Villa find themselves in the second-tier.

James Bree – Luton Town

A 22-year-old right-back, Bree has spent the entire season on loan at Luton.

In that time, he has made 33 appearances, with the club struggling at the wrong end of the Championship.

They are currently 23rd, and one has to think that, given their struggles, it would be difficult for Bree to force his way back into Smith’s plans, whatever league Villa are in next season.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – Derby County

A 21-year-old striker, Hepburn-Murphy is currently playing for Derby’s U23 team, making three appearances. He has yet to score.

He initially went on loan to Tranmere Rovers but struggled, scoring just five goals in 22 appearances.

One has to think that he will be finding himself a new club in the summer, such has been his lack of goalscoring prowess this season.

