Aston Villa flop Trezeguet’s future relies on one thing

Trezeguet’s future at Aston Villa is dependant on the club being relegated from the Premier League, per Haber Kartali via Sport Witness.

What’s the word?

The Egypt international is wanted by Besiktas, who are said to have reached an agreement in principle with the player.

He only joined Villa in the summer for a fee of £8.75m but he has flattered to deceive during his time in the Midlands and could well be on his way when the transfer window finally reopens.

Indeed, across 31 games in all competitions, he has scored four goals and registered just three assists.

The report states, however, that he may only be allowed to leave if Villa drop into the Championship; they are currently 19th in the Premier League.

Force him out

Villa can let Trezeguet go whatever happens in their survival bid.

Put simply, he hasn’t been good enough for the club and one has to think that moving him on is in Villa’s best interests.

He has only completed the 90 minutes in the top-flight three times and his last goal came in December.

Indeed, his only goal involvement in 2020 was an assist in a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City. On top of that, the winger has just three goals and one assist in league action, while his dribbles per game have gone down significantly from last term – 3.3 vs 1.1 per match.

Villa should be looking to shift him whether they survive or not.

