Aston Villa winger Trezeguet has committed his future to the club, amid suggestions that he could be going to Besiktas, as reported by King Fut.

The Egypt international was quoted as saying: “I am linked to a contract for the next five years with Aston Villa, and I am committed to the contract.

“Playing in the English Premier League was a dream for me, so I am completely focused on that step.”

While this may seem like an encouraging sign, Villans fans are split in their responses to his statement.

Trezeguet: “I am linked to a contract for the next five years with Aston Villa, and I am committed to the contract. Playing in the English Premier League was a dream for me, so I am completely focused on that step.” [@King_Fut] #avfc — villareport (@villareport) March 25, 2020

There are some who are not happy about the idea of seeing him representing their club for such a lengthy period of time.

He has not quite had the desired impact since coming to Villa Park, starting 13 Premier League games and coming off the bench 11 times, scoring three goals and assisting one more during that time.

The 25-year-old averages 0.8 key passes, 1.1 dribbles and 0.5 crosses per game – while these are decent numbers, they are not exactly breathtaking.

5 yrs of watching him.Ill stay isolated🙈 — Chris Keogh (@Christo46281293) March 25, 2020

It’s ok mate you can go we won’t hold it against you — Michael cannell (@Michaelcannel13) March 25, 2020

Five years Deano? Really? — ⭐🦁VillaCub🦁⭐ (@VCub06) March 25, 2020

By the time he enters his final year he’ll be spearheading our challenge for the League 2 title. — Don Fanucci (@Massimo_Fanucci) March 25, 2020

However, there are other fans sticking up for the Egypt international, feeling that he is being judged too harshly considering this is his first season in English football.

In addition to that, he did provide what is surely the club’s highlight of the season, when he scored against Leicester City to secure Villa’s place at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.

His Premier League goals came against Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, highlighting that he can produce on big occasions.

lads he’s better than el ghazi leave him alone https://t.co/GFEE63wFfY — wigwickwesley 🇮🇪 (@mastermoraess) March 25, 2020

What’s wrong with people. First season in a completely new league he’s done alright – never put less than 110% in and scored some important goals. — AVFC – Prepared to Step Up 🦁 (@AvfcU) March 25, 2020

It’s a shame we are criticising players who have never played in this league. Never gets consistent game time. It was the same with Veretout, Amavi, Ayew etc etc . What did you expect from him 20 goals and 20 assists in his first season. — $KILL$ PAY BILLZ 💷 AVFC ❤️ (@skillspaybillz) March 25, 2020

What we all need to remember is we need to have a squad capable to cope with injuries and rotation if we’re ever to get back ”up there” Trez like Luiz Nakamba Wesley,,, can get better and be our squad depth, we can add more expensive quality each season on top — MrAVFClive (@PrideOfMids) March 25, 2020

Honestly don’t understand the hate with him. He’s better than El Ghazi if you ask me. He has the potential to be prem quality easily IMO. Let’s just hope we get another go in the prem next year. — Brendan O’Dell (@ODell_10_) March 25, 2020

