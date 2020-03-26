 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Aston Villa News
Aston Villa fans talk about Trezeguet

Aston Villa fans talk about Trezeguet

by Danny Lewis share
1 minute read 26/3/2020 | 07:45pm

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet has committed his future to the club, amid suggestions that he could be going to Besiktas, as reported by King Fut.

Watch Aston Villa Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

The Egypt international was quoted as saying: “I am linked to a contract for the next five years with Aston Villa, and I am committed to the contract.

“Playing in the  was a dream for me, so I am completely focused on that step.”

While this may seem like an encouraging sign, Villans fans are split in their responses to his statement.

There are some who are not happy about the idea of seeing him representing their club for such a lengthy period of time.

He has not quite had the desired impact since coming to Villa Park, starting 13 Premier League games and coming off the bench 11 times, scoring three goals and assisting one more during that time.

Did he really play for us?! No Villa fan has managed to name all of these obscure Villans….

1 of 14

Can you name this obscure former Aston Villa player?

The 25-year-old averages 0.8 key passes, 1.1 dribbles and 0.5 crosses per game – while these are decent numbers, they are not exactly breathtaking.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Villa discussion going on in the Vital Villa Forum! Click here to get involved!

However, there are other fans sticking up for the Egypt international, feeling that he is being judged too harshly considering this is his first season in English football.

In addition to that, he did provide what is surely the club’s highlight of the season, when he scored against Leicester City to secure Villa’s place at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.

His Premier League goals came against Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, highlighting that he can produce on big occasions.

Should Villa sell Trezeguet?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Meanwhile, FFC writers gave their verdicts on Villa’s potential summer signing.

Article title: Aston Villa fans talk about Trezeguet

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 