Villa fans rave over Ahmed Elmohamady's performance vs Palace

by Charles Jones share
2 minute read 12/7/2020 | 04:22pm

Aston Villa finally had something to cheer about on Sunday as they clung onto their hopes of retaining their Premier League status by picking up a valuable three points against Crystal Palace.

Their 2-0 win came courtesy of a Trezeguet brace, but it was another Egyptian who got the fanbase talking.

Indeed, Ahmed Elmohamady had a big impact coming into the team from right-back. The full-back had a hand in the first goal, nodding on a Conor Hourihane free-kick before his fellow countryman applied the finish at the far post.

His attacking influence didn’t end their either, he was also a key creative force for the Villains, playing three key passes, the joint-highest of any player alongside Jack Grealish and Wilfried Zaha.

Understandably, the fans were full of praise for the full-back, and they took to social media to give him the credit he deserved.

Despite looking like one of Villa’s best players against Palace, the former Hull City man hasn’t been one of the first names on Dean Smith’s team sheet, playing just 58 minutes since the restart before completing a full 90 against the Eagles.

After his strong showing on Sunday, fans called for him to start more often.

With Villa still four points from safety, you can excuse some members of the fanbase being a little more pessimistic, and even though these supporters were thrilled with how Elmohamady played, they were left questioning why the manager wasn’t starting him more regularly.

It remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will be given more chances between now and the end of the season, but the Birmingham-based outfit need to be at their very best if they’re going to stay up, and if Elmohamady continues to play like this, their chances will improve exponentially.

