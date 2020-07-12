Villa fans rave over Ahmed Elmohamady’s performance vs Palace

Aston Villa finally had something to cheer about on Sunday as they clung onto their hopes of retaining their Premier League status by picking up a valuable three points against Crystal Palace.

Their 2-0 win came courtesy of a Trezeguet brace, but it was another Egyptian who got the fanbase talking.

Indeed, Ahmed Elmohamady had a big impact coming into the team from right-back. The full-back had a hand in the first goal, nodding on a Conor Hourihane free-kick before his fellow countryman applied the finish at the far post.

His attacking influence didn’t end their either, he was also a key creative force for the Villains, playing three key passes, the joint-highest of any player alongside Jack Grealish and Wilfried Zaha.

Understandably, the fans were full of praise for the full-back, and they took to social media to give him the credit he deserved.

ELMO MAKES A MASSIVE MASSIVE MASSIVE DIFFERENCE TO THE TEAM ! — Anthony G – AVFC (@skillspaybillz) July 12, 2020

Elmo been great on that right side👏🏼 — JG👨🏼‍🍳⚽️ (@JDGchef) July 12, 2020

Elmo. Needs more credit. Massive shift in. Vital balls and interceptions. — RachyAVFC🦁🏳️‍🌈 (@RachyAVFC) July 12, 2020

Despite looking like one of Villa’s best players against Palace, the former Hull City man hasn’t been one of the first names on Dean Smith’s team sheet, playing just 58 minutes since the restart before completing a full 90 against the Eagles.

After his strong showing on Sunday, fans called for him to start more often.

Beautiful move. Elmohamady must start every game until the end now. His deliveries are brilliant. #AVFC #UTV #AVLCRY — Jason (@JaseTheVillain) July 12, 2020

Elmo needs to start, so much better with him — dom johns (@domjohnss) July 12, 2020

With Villa still four points from safety, you can excuse some members of the fanbase being a little more pessimistic, and even though these supporters were thrilled with how Elmohamady played, they were left questioning why the manager wasn’t starting him more regularly.

Elmo should of been starting every game, in a time we need goals you need the best crosser in the team playing and another reason why hourihane must play . Its that simple right now — sean kowalenko (@SeanKowalenko) July 12, 2020

Makes you think of what would’ve happened if Elmo had played every match at RB since the restart. #avfc #AVLCRY https://t.co/22Gi6xaAYV — Callum Beirne (@Callum_Beirne) July 12, 2020

Elmohamady has changed this team. His crosses have made us immediately more dangerous. Its criminal that he hasn’t been starting.#AVFC #UTV pic.twitter.com/aBMouFD0ih — Supersized (@SupersizedAVFC) July 12, 2020

Why oh why were we not playing Elmo from the beginning of the restart?!? 🤦🏼‍♂‍🤷🏼‍♂‍ Never understood that decision given what he offers with his work rate & delivery from the right. I’d say that’s possibly a sackable offence in itself #avfc — Tom Gardiner (@TomGardiner10) July 12, 2020

It remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will be given more chances between now and the end of the season, but the Birmingham-based outfit need to be at their very best if they’re going to stay up, and if Elmohamady continues to play like this, their chances will improve exponentially.