Villa boss Smith deserves time even if they are relegated

Aston Villa cannot sack Dean Smith even if they are relegated from the Premier League.

The club are 19th in the Premier League and are two points away from 17th-placed Watford.

There is a very real possibility that they will drop into the Championship and Smith’s future is already in question.

Will Dean Smith survive the season?

Yes Vote No Vote

Prior to the suspension of the division, The Daily Telegraph reported that he needed a win over Chelsea to stay in a job.

But what sense would that make?

Relegated clubs, of course, often sack their managers.

Of the clubs to drop into the Championship since 2014-15, only three teams have come straight back up: Burnley, Hull City, and Newcastle United.

Burnley have kept Sean Dyche as their manager throughout their drop to the second-tier and their comeback, while Rafael Benitez stayed with the Magpies to guide them back. Hull also stuck with Steve Bruce.

This is a key point; too many clubs have jumped the gun and changed their manager for no good reason.

Smith knows Villa inside out as a boyhood fan of the Birmingham-based club. He guided them out of the Championship and is doing his damnedest to keep them in the Premier League.

Pulling the big red lever and telling him to find a new job would be a bad move.

Of course Villa hope to remain in the top-flight and relegation would be a blow but Smith has already proved he has the nous to get them back up.

That 15 clubs have dropped into the Championship and just three have come straight back should tell you everything you need to know; continuity is king.

>Red Herring or Real Hero: Only hardcore Villa fans will get all of them right….

1 of 23 Did this footballer play for Aston Villa? Yes No

Villa, of course, came up through the play-offs, picking up 76 points and sitting three ahead of seventh-placed Middlesbrough.

It is no easy task to climb up in such a manner, and that shouldn’t be forgotten when determining how Villa have fared this season.

Villa’s owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens can’t pull the trigger. Even if they drop through the trapdoor, he is the best man to bring them back up to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Villa will make a big decision on this man’s future if they are relegated!