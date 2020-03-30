Villa fans react to behind-the-scenes images of Wesley in training

Welsey’s opening to life at Aston Villa did not go according to plan.

The Brazilian striker was signed for a club-record fee in the summer window, but he struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

A return of four goals in his opening eight appearances offered plenty of promise, but a run of 12 games without a goal thereafter told a different story.

In a cruel turn of fate, Wesley was forced off with a cruciate ligament injury in the same fixture in which he return to goal scoring form against Burnley.

The severity of the injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season, which forced Villa to enter the transfer market and sanction a deal for Mbwana Samatta, before the global pandemic placed football on hold.

And it appears that the powerful 6ft 3 forward is making strides towards recovery, with the player himself recently revealing a series of images which show him training behind-the-scenes.

In response to the emerging photos, plenty of Villa fans took to Twitter to big up their star striker and tip him to shine upon his return to action, while others alluded to Samatta’s arrival as one that has the potential to shift the dynamic.

Villa's best 2019 summer signing?

Mings Vote Wesley Vote El Ghazi Vote Heaton Vote

One fan even went as far to suggest that Wesley was the best signing the club made last summer.

Here’s how the Villa fans reacted…

People do not realise what will be unleashed when he is back fit, by far the best signing we made this season https://t.co/aKB5o6miEi — Josh Bignell (@_Jxsh_Bignxll_) March 29, 2020

It ain’t worth it pal, he will warm the bench anyway #NotGoodEnough — Carl Wootton (@CarlWootton3) March 29, 2020

Different beast this lad is gonna be https://t.co/36924ER2ca — Fake (@dougIasluiz) March 29, 2020

Last we see of him? — Ian Keightley (@IanKeightley) March 29, 2020

Will have to earn the shirt tho, been impressed with samata he’s movement n effort we’d can learn from — Ben Davies (@bennydvillan) March 29, 2020

He’s gonna be different gravy man — Lewis Price (@LewispAVFC) March 29, 2020

I think wesley and samatta would be a great partnership — Andy Nixon (@andyjnixon) March 29, 2020