Aston Villa completing a deal for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams this summer "would make a lot of sense", according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

What's the latest on Williams to Aston Villa?

The Spanish international is an academy graduate at the San Mames Stadium having worked his way up through the youth ranks to get promoted to Ernesto Valverde's first-team back in 2021, making 79 senior appearances since that time, but there's a chance that he could be on the move during the upcoming window.

The La Liga winger's contract is set to expire at the end of next season meaning that the summer window is likely to be Athletic's final big opportunity to cash in for a sizable fee, and should that be the case, he won't be short a potential suitor having emerged as his club's overall best-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 6.91.

The Daily Mail report that the Midlands outfit and Unai Emery are ready to reignite their interest in the 20-year-old, who has a £50m release clause, after he rejected a move to join in January, but that doesn't sound like it's stopped them from taking a second bite of the cherry in the weeks and months ahead.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Crook backed Aston Villa to secure the services of Williams and suggested that he would excel under the guidance of Emery in the Premier League. He said:

"Yeah, players that Emery knows in the Spanish market could be good for him. Nico Williams is an exciting talent so I think that would make a lot of sense. I think Villa are going to have grand ambitions this summer. I think they could be one of the busier clubs."

Should Aston Villa cash out on Williams?

Aston Villa are clearly huge admirers of Williams if they are ready to make a second attempt for him, and having been hailed "incredible" by his brother Inaki Williams, NSWE should definitely meet his release clause considering the positive impact he would make.

The World Cup participant has clocked up 15 goal contributions (nine goals and six assists) in 37 appearances across all competitions so far this season which has seen him receive three man-of-the-match awards, but even when he's not always on the scoresheet, he's constantly looking to produce chances for his fellow squad members.

As per FBRef, Williams has recorded 150 crosses since the start of the term which is higher than any of his Athletic Bilbao teammates, alongside 91 shot-creating actions ranking him second among his peers, and with his versatility to operate on both the left and right flanks as well as in midfield, the board need to empty their pockets to beat their rivals to his signature this summer.