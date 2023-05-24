Aston Villa are reportedly looking ahead to the summer transfer window, with the latest rumours linking a young forward to the club.

The Villans have enjoyed a journey of success since the arrival of Unai Emery in October, with the destination potentially being Europe with just one game remaining in this Premier League campaign.

Despite firing Villa from bottom-half dwellers to European hopefuls, the Spaniard is targeting a busy summer, telling The Athletic in April when he revealed his plans to increase squad depth in the break.

The four-time Europa League winner reportedly has increased interest in players from La Liga, as relayed through the speculated potential arrivals, with the latest name being one famed in the Basque Country.

What’s the latest on Nico Williams to Aston Villa?

As revealed by a report from The Athletic last week, Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams is believed to be a target for Emery at Villa Park.

The Spaniard was linked to the club in January, however with his contract expiring next summer, it could be time for Bilbao to cash in on his talents rather than see him leave as a free agent.

The 20-year-old has a €50m (£43m) release clause, with the Daily Mail reporting back in February that Emery could “revive” his interest in the winger in the coming window.

What could Nico Williams bring to Aston Villa?

Brother of Bilbao hero Inaki Williams, the youngster has been lauded by his older sibling for his capabilities.

Speaking in comments relayed by the BBC, the 28-year-old claimed the rising-star was more “technically” capable than him, and described him as having “confidence with both feet”.

The Pamplona-born ace is most known for his dribbling abilities, as conveyed by WhoScored when weighing up the player’s strengths.

His traits are supported through his on-field numbers, with the exciting winger ranking in the top 5% of players in Europe’s top five leagues in his position when it comes to progressive carries, averaging 5.92 per 90 - as per FBref.

The Spaniard’s skill on the ball could be reformative in Emery’s system, with the 51-year-old stating he desired to sign a "specialist winger" in January.

In comparison to Villa’s options now, the young star could certainly rival Jacob Ramsey, but furtherly be a significant upgrade on Bertrand Traore, who ranks poorly next to the “sensation”, as dubbed by journalist Shina Oludare.

The 27-year-old has averaged a dismal 0.1 (25%) successful dribbles per game this season, with the Bilbao ace registering 2.2 (48%) in La Liga - as per Sofascore.

In terms of actual goal threat, Williams could administer more in the squad than Traore, scoring six goals in Spain's top division this campaign, with the Villa man scoring just nine times in the last three seasons.

Likened statistically by FBref to Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, who netted 15 Premier League goals this season, Williams could be a livewire if introduced to the league, particularly in Emery’s plans.

At a young age and budding period of his career, the forward could be nurtured by the Spaniard who is famed to have elevated the careers of a host of young forwards, most notably Bukayo Saka in whom he handed his professional debut.

With the speculation hanging on whether the young ace is handed a new contract at Bilbao, his movements will certainly be something to monitor this summer.