Aston Villa have been linked with a host of talent as the transfer window officially opened yesterday to commence a busy summer for the club.

Unai Emery is expected to be joined by Sevilla sporting director Monchi in the bid to strengthen Villa ahead of next season, which will mark the club’s first European involvement since 2010.

The Midlands side have had a strong link to Spain so far this summer, with the theme repeating with the club’s latest reported interest.

What’s the latest on Nico Williams to Aston Villa?

As reported by The Athletic in May, Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams was revealed as a ‘target’ for Aston Villa.

The speculation has resurfaced this week, with Spanish publication Marca stating that the Spaniard is the Villans' 'number one objective' with the player edging 'closer' to a Premier League move than extending at Athletic.

With a €50m (£43m) release clause, Villa could swipe the 20-year-old from La Liga for a fee in the region of £43m.

What could Nico Williams offer to Aston Villa?

With 10 goal contributions coming from six goals and four assists in LaLiga last season, via Sofascore, Williams has cemented himself as the club’s favoured right-winger.

Having been lauded as “dynamite” by U23 scout Antonio Mango due to his impeccable footwork and skill on the ball, the 20-year-old could become the next talent to set the Premier League alight.

While Jacob Ramsey has been a revelation playing under Emery, the Englishman could be forced to take the backseat to accommodate the talent of Williams in his position.

When comparing the two wingers, the Spaniard excels in a number of key areas that wide players are expected to be skilled in, suggesting that he could be a better option to Villa’s attack than the 22-year-old.

As per FBref, the Pamplona-born star averages 2.81 successful take-ons per 90 to Ramsey’s 1.06 per 90 in the Premier League, showcasing his skill when presented with a 1v1 scenario.

The 20-year-old whiz ranks in the top 5% of wingers in Europe when it comes to progressive carries, recording an average of 5.90 per 90 in comparison to the Englishman’s 3.21, highlighting his ability to drive the ball into threatening positions.

Also praised for his “pure energy” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Williams is a live wire on the flank and a danger in progressive play, as communicated through his monstrous average of 10.88 progressive passes received per 90, showing the advanced positions he creates for himself.

Ramsey averages only 4.06 received progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League, which suggests that if the Spain international is captured by Villa, he may have to work to maintain his spot in the starting 11.

Emery could land his side a phenomenal talent should the club opt to pay Athletic Bilbao his release clause fee, which at £43m is a pretty reasonable price for a player as bright and young as Williams.