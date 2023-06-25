Aston Villa have been linked with Athletic Club attacker Nico Williams and journalist Dean Jones thinks that the Spaniard would be a 'good fit' under Villans boss Unai Emery.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nico Williams?

As per 90min, Aston Villa have opened discussions regarding a deal to bring Athletic Club forward Williams to Villa Park as Emery eyes an addition on the flank.

The report states that the £57k-a-week ace is 'very highly-rated' at the West Midlands based club and Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United are also monitoring Williams' situation this window.

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid are also keen on Williams, who is believed to have a €50 million (£42 million) release clause in his present terms at Athletic Club.

Williams has one year left on his deal and has emerged as a target for Aston Villa following their failed pursuit of Marco Asensio earlier this summer, as per FootballTransfers.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is another player of interest to Aston Villa as they look forward to Europa Conference League football next term.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Williams has a bright future, though may need to refine some parts of his game to reach the very top.

Jones told FFC: "In terms of Nico Williams who is another target, I really like Nico Williams, I think that I can understand why Emery would feel that he's a good fit for him personally.

"In terms of the Premier League, I would worry a little bit about how he would fit. I see a lot of him at Athletic Club and he's a really good talent. He's got a lot of skill, but his decision-making in the final third just often falls a bit flat."

Would Nico Williams be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Williams is a highly talented youngster - and has been hailed a "sensation" by some in the media - that could add an extra layer of exuberance to Aston Villa's attack under Emery should they capture him this summer.

In 2022/23, the Pamplona-born star notched an impressive nine goals and six assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef detail that Williams was a key presence for Athletic Club this campaign in terms of chance provision and successfully completed 105 shot-creating actions in La Liga.

His ability to drive past his marker and make things happen has also caught the eye of clubs around Europe, evidenced by the fact he averaged around 2.3 dribbles per match in the Spanish top-flight during the season, according to WhoScored.

Aston Villa manager Emery will be keen to add some quality this window to take his side to the next level and Williams would be a statement addition at Villa Park who has bags of exciting potential.

However, whether he would be able to adapt quickly to the English game may be another question.