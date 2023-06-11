Aston Villa could add to their summer spree in one of Unai Emery’s former talents, as a La Liga ace has been linked with a move to Villa Park.

Following the signing of Youri Tielemans, who will join the side officially on July 1st at the expiration of his Leicester City contract.

The Spaniard could bolster his attack further by signing the latest player linked to the club, as he aims to strengthen his side ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa?

As reported by GIVEMESPORT when speaking to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, Aston Villa are eyeing Villarreal gem Nicolas Jackson.

The forward is reportedly a player Emery ‘likes’ as per Taylor’s understanding. He almost made the switch to the Premier League in January, had he not failed a medical at Bournemouth.

It was reported by the Southern Daily Echo at the time that the fee was believed to be in the region of £20m.

What could Nicolas Jackson offer Aston Villa?

Hailed as “extraordinary” by manager Quique Setien, the forward has made his mark in La Liga this season after being promoted from the club’s academy by Emery himself.

In 26 league appearances, the Senegalese talent has contributed to a total of 16 goals, scoring 12 himself and assisting four in an explosive individual campaign, via FBref.

The versatile striker, who can play on either flank as well as central, could form a new dangerous partnership at Villa alongside incoming signing Tielemans, who has been lauded as a “phenomenon” for his ability in midfield.

In signing the Belgian, Emery has equipped his side with a new injection of creativity and progressive strengths in the middle of the park, as shown by his statistics in comparison to position rival Emi Buendia.

As per FBref, Tielemans averages 6.95 progressive passes per 90 to the Argentine's 5.15 per 90 over the past year, showing that he can distribute play in a positive light going forward.

This could benefit the likes of Jackson, who is a player that can make a move count in the final third, as shown by him ranking in the top 6% of forwards in Europe in terms of non-penalty goals, averaging a huge 0.68 per 90, via FBref.

Being a player that has strengths in producing key passes as per WhoScored, Tielemans is the ideal player to have playing behind a talent such as Jackson, who is a strong finisher and dribbler.

With an average of 6.59 progressive passes received per 90, the Senegalese ace enjoys getting on the end of through balls, signalling that Emery could get the best out of the young star in his free-flowing system at Villa.

Despite no official contact being reported yet, it’s clear that the Spaniard wants to get business done quickly and with the transfer window fast approaching, only time will tell if the rumours are to be believed.