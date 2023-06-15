Aston Villa have been linked to a La Liga ace as the transfer window officially opens, as Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad this summer.

The Villa and Spain connection is looking likely to extend, not just on the field but in the business room too, as Sevilla sporting director Monchi is set to join the club as per reports.

The latest player linked to Villa Park already has a strong relationship with Emery, and could cause his former manager a potential headache for selection.

What’s the latest on Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa?

As reported by GIVEMESPORT when speaking to journalist Ryan Taylor last week, Aston Villa are interested in Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson.

An update from Rudy Galetti this week reinforced Taylor’s speculation, claiming that the Villans are “really interested” in the striker.

The 21-year-old almost secured a Premier League move in January, however, he failed a medical at Bournemouth due to concerns over a hamstring injury.

The reported fee at the time was in the region of £20m.

What could Nicolas Jackson offer Aston Villa?

Having been hailed as being one of the Yellow Submarine’s “jewels” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the versatile attacker has thrived since graduating from the club’s academy.

It was Emery that decided to pull the forward from the academy to the first team, seeing his potential in a move that paid off for all parties involved.

Across 26 LaLiga appearances this season, the Senegalese ace has contributed to 16 goals, scoring 12 and assisting four in a delightful individual campaign to introduce himself to senior football, via FBref.

Goals haven’t been his only strength, making him a player identified as a potential target to follow his former coach to Villa Park in an environment where he could flourish even further.

The free-flowing football that the four-time Europa League winner encourages his side to play in the Premier League could suit Jackson, as well as current frontline leader Ollie Watkins.

After scoring 15 goals this term, the Englishman has found his stride playing in Emery’s set-up and could become part of a deadly partnership alongside the 21-year-old should he make the move.

When speaking to The Athletic in April, the Spaniard revealed his plans to sign a second striker this summer to either play alongside or alternate with Watkins, statistics suggest that the LaLiga gem could be the perfect fit for the 27-year-old.

While the duo are both impressive in the final third, they have slightly opposing strengths that indicate that a perfect partnership could be formed.

When comparing the two via FBref in their respective leagues this season, the Villarreal star proves to have more of an impact in carrying and creating play than the Englishman, averaging 2.25 progressive carries to his 1.44 per 90.

A similar pattern is evident when comparing the rate of successful take-ons that the pair average per 90, with Jackson recording 1.30 to Watkins’ 0.52 suggesting that he could be a useful partner in generating chances.

Lauded as “extraordinary” by manager Quique Setien, the 21-year-old gem could add a more dynamic approach in the final third to the Villa ace, who is slightly more effective in front of goal, averaging 1.3 shots on target per game to Jackson’s 0.9.

Their two strengths combined could create a deadly duo for Emery to lead his line with, the Villans will hope that the faith shown by the Spaniard to develop the player in Villarreal could well be repaid in the Midlands.