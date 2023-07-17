Aston Villa have reportedly been offered the chance to sign La Liga starlet Nicolas Gonzalez, as Unai Emery bids to rejuvenate his side this summer.

The Spaniard has already hired talent from his homeland this transfer window, with Pau Torres making the switch from Villarreal to Villa earlier this month.

Now, it seems that the Midlands club aren’t finished with their shopping in Spain, if recent reports are to be believed.

Could Aston Villa sign Nicolas Gonzalez?

As reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo earlier this week, Gonzalez has attracted interest from the Midlands, with both Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers named as potential suitors.

The 21-year-old’s agent Jorge Mendes is reported to have offered the player to the clubs, with the possibility of him departing Barcelona this summer with his role in the squad next season unclear.

Valued by FootballTransfers at €14.3m (£12m), Emery could snatch a bright talent for a bargain this transfer window.

How good is Nicolas Gonzalez?

Lauded as a “diamond” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 21-year-old has returned to his boyhood club following a trialling loan spell at Valencia last term.

In a testing campaign for Los Che, the Spaniard gained some valuable minutes in La Liga, following on from his breakthrough season at Camp Nou.

A product of the infamous La Masia academy, Gonzalez is a player identified to have “excellent technique” and the ability to act as an “orchestrator” in the middle of the park, as described by Kulig’s scouting report of the talent.

For Villa, links to the rising star could come at a pivotal time of Emery’s reign, in which the Spaniard has the room and funds to tailor the squad to his liking ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

While the Villans are blessed with a number of gifted midfielders, capturing a La Masia product that’s valued by a club as influential as Barcelona could be a sign of things to come in a deal that could prove to be a very worthy investment.

The 6 foot 1 midfielder could prove to be the heir to Villa’s hero Douglas Luiz, who was the club’s best performer last season based on his average Sofascore match rating of 7.10.

The two bear many similarities expanding beyond their combative style of play and identical positions in game.

While Luiz rose to the top as the better defender between the two based on FBref comparisons from their respective 2022/23 league campaigns, the 21-year-old excelled in his distribution and threat going forward.

Averaging 2.24 tackles and 1.23 interceptions per 90, the Brazilian was an assured figure in Emery’s midfield who could one day be surpassed by the young Villa target, who averaged 1.73 tackles and 1.22 interceptions per 90.

The Barcelona DNA imprinted onto the Spaniard’s playing style is evident through his numbers, averaging a pass completion rate of 86.9% and making 5.19 progressive passes on average per 90.

Luiz followed closely behind in his passing numbers, averaging an 82.5% pass completion rate and 4.55 progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League, showcasing exactly how bright the talent of Gonzalez could be in Villa’s system one day.

The hope will be that Emery can once again utilise his La Liga connections to get a deal over the line...